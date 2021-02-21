Amid global pandemic, other challenges, TxDOT continues to execute on projects statewide

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from TxDOT:

Texas is home to five of the nation’s 13 most populous cities, and as the state continues to attract more people, the demands on the state’s transportation system are increasing daily. The state’s population grew 15 percent over the past 10 years (adding more people than any other state) and is expected to grow from nearly 30 million people today to 47 million by 2050.

In its 2021 progress report, TxDOT outlines the continued momentum the agency has maintained despite a global pandemic and the historic challenges associated with such an unprecedented time. Statewide, TxDOT currently has more than $24 billion worth of projects under construction – the largest in our state’s history. This past fiscal year alone, the agency approved more than $7 billion in construction and maintenance contracts and its payments to contractors increased 26 percent year over year from fiscal year 2019 to 2020. While all these projects are aimed at improving mobility, they are also designed to keep drivers safe.

“This is a historic time for our state’s transportation system during the COVID 19 pandemic because it’s how vital goods and services are delivered,” said Texas Transportation Chairman J. Bruce Bugg, Jr. “This wouldn’t be possible without the 12,000 women and men at TxDOT who are dedicated to “Connecting You With Texas” in rural, urban and metro areas of our great state. Together, we are committed to executing every day – because that’s what the Texas taxpayers who voted overwhelmingly to fund new roads in Texas expect and deserve.”

A major focus for the agency has been reducing congestion and improving mobility in our state’s most congested areas through the Commission’s congestion relief initiative, Texas Clear Lanes. This effort, aimed at providing congestion relief through non-tolled projects, is focused on tackling the biggest traffic chokepoints in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio – TxDOT’s five metro districts. So far, we have completed six major Texas Clear Lanes projects; have 19 other projects under construction; and 18 more in the planning stages.

Additionally, the Commission allocated an extra $600 million toward safety improvements, adding to the safety components and dollars already committed to every project.

For more information on how TxDOT is delivering on its mission of Connecting You With Texas, view our progress report.

