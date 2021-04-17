Amid J&J vaccine pause, Texas to get 1.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine next week

Syringes with doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, are shown next to vaccination cards, on Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Texas is set to receive 1.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses next week, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

DSHS will give 733,090 first doses to 381 providers in 119 counties. Another 686,640 doses intended to be used as second shots will also be ordered.

Numbers are expected to rise, as more first doses are allocated in the coming days. The weekly allocation table will be updated to reflect those additions early next week, DSHS said.

Another 500,000 first and second doses will arrive at pharmacy locations, federally-qualified health and dialysis centers.

This week, distribution of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine was paused due to a rare blood clotting issue. DSHS said nonetheless, 2 million Texans got a shot last week.

The state has administered more than 15.5 million doses so far. Nearly 10 million people have gotten at least one dose, and 6.25 million are fully vaccinated. DSHS reported about 44% of all eligible Texans have gotten at COVID-19 shot, and 28% are fully vaccinated.

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention committee is scheduled to meet next Friday to reconsider the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, DSHS said.

KXAN Intern Hannah Falcon helped contribute data to this report.

(Information from KXAN.com)