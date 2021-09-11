Analytical chemist joins Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine

Jonathan Thompson joins the School and will empower faculty to answer the most pressing research questions in animal health.

Chemistry helps explain the mysteries of our world. It takes a special mind and years of study to unravel just some secrets. Jonathan Thompson has the deep subject matter expertise and the passion to explore the complexities of our world as they relate to human, animal and ecosystem health.

His area of study is analytical chemistry, which is a specialization in making measurements of the chemical components within complex samples and environments.

Having animals of his own, Thompson knows how important animals are to our society, whether it’s providing companionship or food. After years of scholarship in general chemistry, analytical chemistry and organic chemistry across four different universities, Thompson realized he wanted to take his career a step further. He wanted to combine the two things he loves most: analytical chemistry and animals.

This led him to become interested in developing and applying advanced analytical tools to better understand the onset and diagnosis of diseased states in animals.

“Any progress we can offer in diagnosis or treatment regimens by applying modern research tools, our experience and knowledge to help animals’ well-being is time well-spent,” Thompson said.

Now he joins the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine (SVM) in Amarillo as an associate professor of analytical chemistry. He began on Sept. 1.

“I’m incredibly excited to get started in Amarillo among such a diverse and knowledgeable group of faculty, staff and talented students,” Thompson said. “My skill set in chemical analysis will help empower the faculty to answer pressing research questions in animal health in a collaborative fashion.”

Thompson brings his expertise to work hand in hand with other SVM faculty and staff members, and students on their research projects. Together they will collaborate to undertake transformative scholarship that will benefit animal well-being as well as human and ecosystem health.

Even before he started, Thompson collaborated this summer with SVM faculty on developing novel, safe and effective supplements to improve performance and animal health.

“Scholarship is at the core of every cutting edge medical program,” said Guy Loneragan, dean of the School of Veterinary Medicine. “Scholarship helps us be better teachers, it improves the practice of veterinary medicine, and it benefits society. Dr. Thompson’s skillset enables our School to undertake exploration of deep scholarly questions. The outcomes of which will benefit animal, human, and ecosystem health – a truly One Health benefit.”

Thompson joins the SVM with a wealth of chemistry knowledge and experience. He spent the past 13 years as an associate professor of chemistry at Texas Tech University, conducting scientific research and teaching courses in graduate and undergraduate analytical and general chemistry. Before that, he was an associate and assistant professor of chemistry for four years at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

He earned his Bachelor of Science in Chemistry at Troy State University and received his Master of Science and Doctor of Philosophy at the University of Florida.

Thompson leads by exemplifying grit and integrity throughout his distinguished career. He has earned numerous honors and awards and has collaborated with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and U.S. Department of State as well as faculty members from seven different universities on various projects.

He also serves as a reviewer for the National Science Foundation (NSF), Natural Environmental Research Council (NERC), and a host of academic journals.

“We are very fortunate to have Dr. Thompson establishing an analytical facility for the School,” said Thu ‘Annelise’ Nguyen, associate dean for research and professor of toxicology. “It is critical that veterinary researchers have the accessibility to valuate the quality of medicines, food, or any chemicals in their journey of innovation and discovery.”

Thompson joins a growing and vibrant team of faculty and staff at the SVM. The school welcomed its first class in August and Thompson is thrilled to begin working with faculty and students to help them make new research discoveries that will benefit Texas, the nation and the world.

Thanks to the generosity of Amarillo and communities across Texas and the commitment of legislators from around the state, the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo was established in 2018. In March 2021, the school was granted the all-important status of Provisional Accreditation, from the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) Council on Education (COE). The inaugural class started in August 2021.

The School of Veterinary Medicine recruits and selects students with deep life experiences in rural and regional communities. Its curriculum is focused on the competencies and skills necessary for success in practice types that support these communities. Texas Tech’s innovative and cost-efficient model partners with the wider community of veterinary practices across the state to provide clinical, real-world experiential learning.

