AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas A&M Transportation Institute’s Center for Alcohol and Drug Education Studies (CADES) and members of the Texas Impaired Driving Task Force (TxIDTF) announced its recognition of outstanding individuals and organizations for their tireless efforts in going “above and beyond” to help make Texas’ roadways safer.

According to CADES and TxIDTF, after partnering with the Texas Department of Transportation, awards of recognition were given at the 2022 Texas Impaired Driving Forum to those individuals and organizations who have made a positive impact on reducing or deterring impaired driving in Texas.

“Each year, the Texas Impaired Driving Task Force takes time to recognize those individuals who are truly making a difference in combating impaired driving,” said Drug Countermeasures Program Manager Allison Rounsavall, “After reading all the nominations, it is evident how hard people across the State of Texas are working to eliminate impaired driving crashes on our roadways. Their dedication is outstanding and the awards are a way to showcase their dedication and hard work.”

Recipients selected by the TxIDTF for recognition included:

Impaired Driving Traffic Safety Champion David Elizalde Andrea`s Project, Amarillo

Impaired Driving Difference Makers Officer Michael Williams, El Paso Police Department Montgomery County Precinct 4 DWI Unit Sergeant Trevor Potter Deputy Nolan Lewis Deputy Johse Esteves Deputy Roxanne Castillo

Honorable Mention Sergeant Ruben Lozano, Alton Police Department



