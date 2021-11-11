Andrews man dead in Ector Co. crash, DPS says

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas– One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Ector County Monday. the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Just before 9:40 a.m., DPS responded to the crash on Farm to Market 181, approximately four miles east of Goldsmith.

According to the investigation, Matthew Allen, 26, of Andrews, was driving a Cadillac southbound on FM 181.

Roberto Toirac, 41, of Odessa, was driving a truck tractor northbound on FM 181, DPS said.

According to DPS, the Cadillac drove into the northbound lane and struck the truck tractor.

Allen was pronounced dead by Medical Examiner Robin Wood. Toirac was not injured, DPS said.

The crash remained under investigation Thursday.