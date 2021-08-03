Apartment fire in Marshall leaves tenants without a home

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK)- An apartment fire in Marshall has displaced residents.

The incident happened on Tuesday around 1:52 p.m. in the 1300 block of Washington Place East, according to the City of Marshall.

First responders received a call from a tenant that smoke was coming from the building.

When firefighters arrived at the location, they saw heavy black smoke covering the front entrance.

Then, they made an interior attack and contained the fire.

No one was injured, but residents were left without a home because the fire was severe and caused damage.

The Red Cross was alerted about the situation.

“This was a large house modified into four separate living units. Our guys did a fantastic job today. Considering the complexities of fighting a fire in a structure of this age and the modifications made, this could have had an outcome much worse,” stated Marshall Fire Chief Reginald Cooper.

The incident is still being investigated and the cause of the fire has not been discovered.