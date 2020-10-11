Appeals court grants stay to Texas AG in mail-in ballot case

by: The Associated Press

FILE – In this file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks during a hearing in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal appeals court has issued a temporary order that blocks Texas counties from setting up multiple drop-off locations for mail-in ballots.

The Fifth District U.S. Court of Appeals on Saturday granted Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s request for an emergency stay of a federal judge’s injunction that blocked Gov. Greg Abbott’s order limiting counties to just one ballot drop-off location during early voting for the November elections.

U.S. District Judge Robert Pittman on Friday said Abbott’s order was unconstitutional.

Abbott’s Oct. 1 order allowed only one mail ballot drop-off site per county, no matter its size.

