Appeals court panel rejects Texas inmates’ COVID-19 lawsuit

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal appeals court Friday struck down a lawsuit brought by elderly inmates of a Texas prison who alleged the state did not implement adequate measures to shield them from COVID-19.

Two male inmates of the Wallace Pack Unit near Houston filed a class-action lawsuit.

They allege that the conditions there violated their constitutional rights by endangering their health and safety.

A federal judge in Houston had agreed and ordered the state to equip inmates with protective equipment.

Last June, the appeals court panel overturned the order, saying the state was in substantial compliance.

The three-judge appeals court panel on Friday ruled in favor of the state.

