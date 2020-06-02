Are COVID-19 unemployment claims down? TWC data hints at a decrease

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — As Texas continues to reopen, unemployment claims appear to be trending downward, according to Texas Workforce Commission data.

Since May 2, initial unemployment claims have dropped from 243,935 to 134,065 claims through the week ending May 16.

However, continued claims are up slightly from 1,133,324 to 1,300,576 in that same time period.

“My understanding is that there are not as many people filing for unemployment insurance week to week, while more people that have initially filed for unemployment insurance are becoming eligible and requesting payments,” TWC spokesman Cisco Gamez said.

Overall, more than 2.9 million Texans have filed for unemployment and more than $9.2 billion has been paid out in benefits.

Here’s a specific look at unemployment claims, by the numbers:

