TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate who escaped from a northeast Texas jail was fatally shot by an Arkansas police officer after the inmate tussled with another officer over a gun.

The inmate was one of two who were discovered missing early Monday from the Bowie County jail annex in Texarkana, Texas, a city on the state’s border with Arkansas about 165 miles northeast of Dallas.

About 1 p.m. Monday, two Texarkana, Arkansas, police officers encountered the inmates and tried to take them into custody.

According to Arkansas State Police, one of the inmates tried to grab an officer’s gun, causing it to fire, so the other police officer fatally shot the inmate.