Army leaders fighting distrust from soldiers at Fort Hood

AUSTIN (KXAN) --- On the eve of the start of the 87th Legislative Session, the Texas Capitol grounds and building are open to the public. But incoming state Sen. Sarah Eckhardt, an Austin Democrat, is nowhere near her new office.

"I have been working out of my attic, here, since March," Eckhardt told KXAN. "It's very, very strange trying to build relationships through electronic means but that's what we need to do."