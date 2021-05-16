Arrest made after boy, 4, found slain on Dallas street

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police say a man has been arrested in the slaying of a 4-year-old boy whose body was found lying on a neighborhood street.

Dallas police announced the arrest late Saturday night but have not yet released the man’s name.

Police received a call that there was a child dead in the street at about 6:50 a.m. Saturday.

Assistant Police Chief Albert Martinez has said it appeared the child suffered a violent death and that “an edged weapon” was used.

He said it’s believed the child was killed at about  5 a.m.

