Arrest made after deadly shootout in downtown Dallas

DALLAS (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect after a shootout in downtown Dallas on Friday evening killed one person and left another wounded.

Fox 4 News reports the shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. near the Crowne Plaza hotel. Police arrested 24-year-old Derrick Florence Jr. on Saturday and say a second shooter is still at large.

Police say the man killed in the shootout was a bystander waiting at a bus stop. According to police, a 19-year-old man who was part of the altercation was shot and taken to the hospital.

Dallas Police Sgt. Warren Mitchell says two groups got into a confrontation downtown that escalated into a shootout.

The victim’s name has not been released.

