AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) – The Austin Fire Department says their arson investigators arrested a man Tuesday in connection with lighting the grackle statue outside Austin City Hall on fire Monday.

Authorities arrested Rodney Lynn Cook, 67, after releasing video showing a man setting fire to “Ganador,” a grackle statue outside city hall. Authorities believe the man in the video is Cook.

Cook is charged with felony criminal mischief.

Rodney Lynn Cook (Photo from KXAN.com; Courtesy: Austin Police Department)

(Information from KXAN.com)