UPDATE | May 22, 2022

Robert Roberts | Randall County Sheriff’s Office

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, an arrest has been made related to the string of fires.

Randall County Sheriff Christopher Forbis confirmed to MyHighPlains.com that Robert Roberts is facing eight counts of Arson.

Sheriff Forbis said Roberts lives in the area of the fires.

The investigation is ongoing and officials said they are keeping a close watch on the area.

Officials said Roberts’ arraignment is scheduled for Monday, May 23.

ORIGINAL | May 21, 2022

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Randall County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) and the Randall County Fire Department (FCFD) are asking for help to locate a suspected serial arsonist who they said is believed to be connected to multiple fires in Randall County.

According to RCSO reports, officers believe the suspect is involved in several incidents and are considering a possible connection between structure fires that occurred at the 2900 block of Greg Street. RCSO said all fires occurred in the same region and within a 72-hour timespan.



As of Saturday, May 21 RCSO said, RCSO Crime Scene Investigators will be treating every fire that occurs within the Rockwell Place as suspicious in nature until determined otherwise through the investigative process.

Randall County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Christopher Forbis and the CSI team encourage anyone who may have information surrounding these fires to contact the Amarillo Crime Stoppers tip line. Amarillo Crime Stoppers, 24/7 tip line, 806-374-4400, or at amapolice.org and the Free Mobile app.

Anyone that provides information leading to the successful prosecution may be eligible for a cash reward, and callers can choose to remain anonymous.