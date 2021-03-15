Arrest warrant issued after woman rejects mask at Texas bank

(Video provided by the Galveston Police Department via The Associated Press)

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman who refused to wear a mask at a Texas bank.

Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of 65-year-old Terry Wright of Grants Pass, Oregon.

The incident on Thursday at a Bank of America in Galveston was captured by the officer’s body camera.

Police say they’ve obtained an arrest warrant on resisting arrest and criminal trespassing charges.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday ended statewide orders requiring people to wear face masks in public places, but many businesses have kept their own mask rules in place.

