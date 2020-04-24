Arrest warrant issued for Abilene airman

Image of Erland Eric Injerd from U.S. DOJ press release

LUBBOCK, Texas– A statement on Friday said the U.S. Marshals Service was seeking the public’s help to locate an Abilene Air Force airman who was a wanted fugitive.

Erland Eric Injerd, 37, is a Caucasian male with brown hair and hazel eyes, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Texas.

Injerd was last seen near his home on Dyess Air Force Base southwest of Abilene.

He was charged via a criminal complaint with assault of a federal agent, and was wanted by law enforcement on a federal arrest warrant by Friday.

Injerd was believed to be armed and considered extremely dangerous, the release said. Do not attempt to apprehend Injerd on your own.

Anyone who may be aware of Injerd’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.