WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Three females are behind bars in Wichita County after authorities with the Wichita County’s Sheriff’s office received a tip about a vehicle involved in a theft.

According to the Wichita County Sheriff’s office, on Wednesday, August 31, around 5:15 pm, A Wichita County Highway Interdiction Deputy received information about a vehicle that had been involved in several thefts in Vernon Texas. The deputy later made a traffic stop involving that vehicle at the intersection of U.S. 287 and S.H. 25 near Holliday.

Karen Shirley Novoa-Martinez

Luana Maria Cardenas

Luz Dary Garcia-Celes

The driver, Luana Maria Cardenas, 31, and two passengers, Karen Shirley Novoa-Martinez, 30, and Luz Dary Garcia-Celes, 53, were placed under arrest when according to authorities a checkbook and five credit cards belonging to a person in Veron, 29 gift cards, five cellular telephones, 21 debit/credit cards and $2,828.00 in U.S. Currency was found in the vehicle.

It was later learned by authorities that the three subjects were part of a South American organized theft ring that stole gift cards and debit cards to send funds overseas to fund terrorists.

The suspects were transported to the Wichita County Detention Center and were charged with fraudulent possession of credit/debit card information.