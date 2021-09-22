As Texas draws its maps, Latinos push for political power

A man adjusts his face mask as he walks past a mural in the heavily Latino section of Oak Cliff in Dallas, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Texas this week will begin redrawing congressional lines, and Latino advocates and officeholders say it’s time to correct past wrongs. The state’s explosive population growth over the past decade, half of which comes from Latinos, has earned it two new congressional seats. At least one should be a Latino-majority congressional seat in the Dallas area, they argue. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Latino groups are bracing for possible fights over redistricting.



None is bigger than in Texas, which is gaining two congressional seats because of its explosive population growth.



Half of that growth comes from Latinos.



But the state has repeatedly violated the Voting Rights Act over the decades partly by scattering Latinos among congressional districts to dilute their political power.



Democrats suspect Republicans may do so again during their special redistricting session this week.



Texas Republicans say they’re trying to represent everyone fairly.



Redistricting is the once-a-decade redrawing of legislative maps to match population growth recorded by the census.

A woman walks in the heavily Latino section of Oak Cliff in Dallas, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Texas this week will begin redrawing congressional lines, and Latino advocates and officeholders say it’s time to correct past wrongs. The state’s explosive population growth over the past decade, half of which comes from Latinos, has earned it two new congressional seats. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

A man adjusts his face mask as he walks past a mural in the heavily Latino section of Oak Cliff in Dallas, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Texas this week will begin redrawing congressional lines, and Latino advocates and officeholders say it’s time to correct past wrongs. The state’s explosive population growth over the past decade, half of which comes from Latinos, has earned it two new congressional seats. At least one should be a Latino-majority congressional seat in the Dallas area, they argue. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

People are seen about the sidewalk on Jefferson Ave in the Oak Cliff section of Dallas, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Texas this week will begin redrawing congressional lines, and Latino advocates and officeholders say it’s time to correct past wrongs. The state’s explosive population growth over the past decade, half of which comes from Latinos, has earned it two new congressional seats. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Hector Andres, an organizer with the Latino empowerment group JOLT, prepares for a community outreach and canvassing in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Texas this week will begin redrawing congressional lines, and Latino advocates and officeholders say it’s time to correct past wrongs. The state’s explosive population growth over the past decade, half of which comes from Latinos, has earned it two new congressional seats. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Hector Andres, an organizer with the Latino empowerment group JOLT, offers voting registration during a community outreach in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Texas this week will begin redrawing congressional lines, and Latino advocates and officeholders say it’s time to correct past wrongs. The state’s explosive population growth over the past decade, half of which comes from Latinos, has earned it two new congressional seats. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Cristina Garrido, an organizer with the Latino empowerment group JOLT, poses for a photo in Denton, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Texas this week will begin redrawing congressional lines, and Latino advocates and officeholders say it’s time to correct past wrongs. The state’s explosive population growth over the past decade, half of which comes from Latinos, has earned it two new congressional seats. At least one should be a Latino-majority congressional seat in the Dallas area, they argue. (AP Photo/LM Otero)