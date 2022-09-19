SAN ANGELO, Texas — Dr. Christopher Coyne, an award-winning author and professor of economics at George Mason University, will give a special guest presentation at Angelo State University on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 5:30 p.m. in the Houston Harte University Center, located at 1910 Rosemont Drive.

Coyne’s presentation, sponsored by the Texas Tech University Free Market Institute at Angelo State University will take place in the University Center’s C.J. Davidson Conference Center and is free and open to the public.

According to the release, he will discuss his recent book, “Manufacturing Militarism: U.S. Government Propaganda in the War on Terror,” doing so by presenting his arguments for “how democratic governments utilize their monopoly on classified national security information to propagandize their citizens in order to enable actions that benefit the politically elite at the expense of average citizens.”

Coyne will also conduct a book-signing session prior to his presentation at 4:45 p.m.

More details about Coyne and his book are available on his website at ccoyne.com.