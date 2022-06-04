DALLAS (AP) — At least one person has died as heavy rains caused flash flooding in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The storms sloshed across the region Friday night, resulting in widely scattered flash flooding.

Fire and rescue officials say a man called his family to say his car was filling with water at a flooded crossing over a southeast Arlington creek.

The car was then swept from the bridge. Crews arrived and pulled the man from the car, but he later died at a hospital.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 22-year-old Saniel Antonio Singh.

The National Weather Service reports more than 5 inches of rain was measured near the incident site.