UNDATED (AP) —

At least 16 homes have been destroyed and another five damaged as a two-day-old wildfire remained on the move near Glen Rose in North Texas.



The Texas A&M Forest Service said embers from burning tree crowns were flying downwind up to 200 yards.



The Chalk Mountain Fire near Glen Rose had burned almost 10 square miles (26 square kilometers) of mostly short grass, brush and juniper as of midday Wednesday.



Temperatures approaching 110 degrees, combined with a relative humidity near 20% and 10-mph winds gusting to 20 mph, resisted efforts to contain the fiery spread beyond 10% containment.



Five homes were destroyed by a fire at Possum Kingdom Lake.

An airplane drops fire retardant on a wildfire near Glen Rose, Texas, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Officials say a mandatory evacuation order issued because of a wildfire in North Texas has been lifted although the threat of fires remains high in the state due to hot temperatures, winds and drought conditions. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

