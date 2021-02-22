Atmos Energy thanks customers for conservation efforts during historic winter storms

DALLAS (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Atmos Energy Corporation:

As the weather has warmed, natural gas producers are bringing on more supplies, and all curtailments have been lifted.

To our customers, Atmos Energy thanks you for your conservation efforts during this historic winter storm. Your efforts supported our community and our teams working around the clock focused on providing safe and reliable service to hospitals, homes, and other critical human needs. Thank you.

Energy conservation is essential during any winter season when natural gas plays a crucial role in keeping families safe and warm. Atmos Energy offers a number of energy saving tips here.

If you think you smell gas, act fast! Leave the area immediately and from a safe distance call 911 and the Atmos Energy emergency number at 866.322.8667.

About Atmos Energy

