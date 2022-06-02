TEXAS (FOX 44) – AT&T is jumping in to help the families affected by the tragedy in Uvalde, and making it easy for others to do the same.

The company has set up a text-to-donate campaign to let folks all over the country offer their support. Simply text “UVALDE” to 20222 to make a $10 donation which goes directly to “Community Health Development, Inc,” – a South Texas-based community health center.

You do not need to be an AT&T customer to take part, and you can text as many times as you like if you would like to make more donations.

AT&T is also donating $50,000 to OneStar Foundation to support the Robb School Memorial Fund.