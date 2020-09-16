Attack sub USS Texas arrives at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

KITTERY, Maine (AP) — The attack submarine USS Texas arrived has arrived at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for maintenance work and system upgrades.

The Virginia-class attack submarine, which is homeported at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, has a complement of more than 130 crew members.

It completed its last deployment on Feb. 24.



It’s the fourth Navy ship, and first submarine, to be named after the Lone Star State.



Two battleships and a cruiser were previously named USS Texas.

