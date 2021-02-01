Attorney: Jason Collier’s wife harassed, asks for privacy; has filed for divorce

STINNETT, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Jason Collier’s wife has received thousands of harassing phone calls, text messages, emails, and social media comments, according to her attorney. She also has filed for divorce.

The law firm of Stockard, Johnston, Brown & Netardus, P.C. has released a statement saying she has filed a petition of divorce against her husband Jason Collier, in the 316th District Court in Hutchinson County.

She is being represented in the proceedings by Jarrett Johnson.

Jason Collier bonded out of the Hutchinson County Jail on Jan. 28, according to Hutchinson County Officials.

To recap, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Cindy Barkley said the Texas Rangers arrested Collier on Thursday, Jan. 28. She said the Hutchinson County District Attorney’s office asked the Texas Rangers on Tuesday to conduct a criminal investigation into Collier.

Last week, Sgt. Barkley said Collier was charged with tampering with a government document with the intent to defraud, a state jail felony.

“Collier allegedly sent a text message to the victim with a fraudulent government record attached. The document was a fraudulent marriage annulment,” said Sgt. Barkley.

“Mrs. Collier has discontinued the use of all social media accounts in her name for the foreseeable future. She respectfully requests that members of the media and community respect her privacy and the privacy of her family at this time,” according to the law firm’s news release.