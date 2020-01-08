Breaking News
Little girl killed Tuesday, Lubbock man charged with capital murder

Attorney: Toddler’s brain injury from foul ball is permanent

State & Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A young child is carried from the stands after being injured by a foul ball off the bat of Chicago Cubs’ Albert Almora Jr. during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON (AP) — The attorney for a 2-year-old girl struck by a foul ball during a Houston Astros game at Minute Maid Park continues to receive anti-seizure medication seven months after suffering a brain injury that could leave her at risk of seizures for life.

Richard Mithoff told the Houston Chronicle that the child’s brain injury is permanent and has left effects similar to those of a stroke.

Doctors so far haven’t determined if the child has cognitive deficits because of the skull fracture and brain injury resulting from the May 29 line drive to the back of her head.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar