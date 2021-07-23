Attorneys for the state set to begin their case in Rodney Reed Hearing

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Attorneys for the state will begin their case against Rodney Reed on Friday in an effort to uphold his conviction in the 1996 murder of Stacey Stites.

Reed’s defense team, on the other hand, is asking the judge to consider making a recommendation to the higher courts that he get a new trial. All week, they called witnesses to the stand to prove their assertion Reed is innocent and another man, the victim’s fiancé, is responsible.

They worked to establish a prior relationship between Reed and the victim that they say would “gut” the kidnapping and rape claims. They also argued false evidence was presented at his original trial and that prosecution did not turn over all exculpatory evidence that could have exonerated or been favorable to him.

Meanwhile, the state argued in its opening statements that there is no evidence the two had an affair prior to her death and asked the court to consider the “credibility” of the witnesses taking the stand decades later. On cross-examination of the defense’s witnesses, they’ve questioned their memories, the reliability of their testimony, and their motives for coming forward.

The state’s attorneys have also questioned the reliability of witnesses’ sworn affidavits, some of which were written in 2019 before the courts stayed Reed’s execution date. They asked witnesses whether someone had drafted the document for them or helped them craft the contents of the document.

The state was scheduled to begin their case on the second week of proceedings, but began bringing witnesses to the stand on Friday morning.

Testimony begins

Renae Duncan, the wife of a former law enforcement officer with the Bastrop Police and Bastrop County Sheriff’s office, takes the stand first. She noted that her husband has been diagnosed with dementia and lived in a memory care center.

“Right now, he doesn’t even know who I am,” she said.

The defense asked Mrs. Duncan when her husband’s long-term memory loss began. She said it was hard to pinpoint a date, because she didn’t want to accept it. She did say she remembers coming up for a deposition in this case, but doesn’t remember the year. She adds, that was the time when it was noted that her husband “was not capable.”

Two prosecutors called two law enforcement officers from Giddings and Lee County, where Giddings is located. Nathan Lapham, a former Giddings police officer who says he worked with Jimmy Fennell, told the court he did not know of any Giddings police officer conducting an investigation into the death of Stites.

Rodney Meyer, who was the Chief Deputy of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in 1996 and became Sheriff in 2007, echoed that sentiment. He said he had “no knowledge” if their department was conducting any investigation because “there were no reports.”

Testimony of David Board

The majority of the morning, the court heard from David Board, a former officer with the Bastrop Police Department.

He responded to the high school parking lot the day Jimmy Fennell’s truck was found. He said there were several concerning things at that scene, such as carbon copies of Fenell’s checkbook outside the vehicle and part of a belt. It was later discovered Stites was strangled with this belt. Board told the court he’s familiar with where Reed lived at the time said and said this location was “less than a mile” away.

After the Texas Rangers were notified and brought onto the investigation, Board testified to flying in the DPS helicopter with Ranger Rocky Wardlow, as they followed Stites’ route to work from above. Eventually, they were notified her body had been found on the morning of April 23, 1996.

Board testified to being at the crime scene

