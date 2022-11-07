ESCOBARES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An alleged drug smuggler injured his arm Saturday in a rural area of Starr County after his all-terrain vehicle collided with a Texas Department of Public Safety vehicle, federal authorites said Monday.

Surveillance cameras showed the ATV driver and two other people moving bundles north from the Rio Grande, according to a news release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The bundles spotted on the surveillance camera contained marijuana weighing 182 pounds, CBP said. The drugs were estimated to be worth more than $145,000.

“Agents and troopers responded and interdicted the ATV,” CBP stated. “The ATV driver injured his arm after colliding with a DPS vehicle.”

The ATV driver was arrested, identified as a Mexican national, and was taken to a hospital for evaluation and treatment, federal authorities said.

One of the ATV passengers, also a Mexican national, was arrested, but the third person escaped, CBP said.

The marijuana and migrants were turned over to DPS, and the suspects face state charges, CBP stated.