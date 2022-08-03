EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A ceremony in remembrance of those who lost their lives in the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting at a local Walmart will be held at 8 p.m. MDT Wednesday at Ascarate Park.

The Catholic bishop along with other faith leaders will hold a service at the Healing Garden and luminaries will be lighted.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said the victims’ families are going through a lot with talk of the shooter’s trial.

“They’re hearing about the hearing coming up and it has intensified the investigation and so they’re going through a difficult time, so the third year is really difficult,” Samaniego said.

Samaniego says the victims’ families asked for this year to not be a big to-do on the anniversary.

“I think the trial and everything that’s going to happen in the next few years I think we’re going to be, just like there will be closure for them, there will be closure for our community. But I think right now there’s more questions than answers when comes to the trial, what’s happening with the DA and what they’re having to do,” he said.

However, he says he thinks it’s important that a service be held for both the families’ healing as well as the communities.

“The community also was extremely hurt and going through a healing process,” Samaniego said.

Those who wish to visit the park can drive through and see the lights or stop by the service at 8 p.m. or visit the Healing Garden throughout the day.

As KTSM previously reported, the Healing Garden was completed in 2021 and it’s a memorial with the names of the Aug. 3 victims in bronze plaques at Ascarate Park.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.