FAIRFIELD, Texas — A theft occurred at the Freestone County Historical Museum in Fairfield, Texas.

The Museum posted on social media Friday that “Aunt Rosie’s teeth and a metal pill box” were stolen from its Littlejohn House Collection. It asked for those responsible to return the items with “no questions asked.”

The Freestone County Sheriff’s Office also posted about the theft on social media, and said many people shared historical family items and memories with the museum.

The Sheriff said the items “mean a great deal to our museum and to the families. They mean a great deal to our history.” The Sheriff’s Office also called for those responsible to “do the right thing by returning the items back to the museum.”

Just like the location of her teeth, the identity of Aunt Rosie was a mystery as of Monday morning. EverythingLubbock.com reached out to get more details about her story. Check back for updates.

(KWKT’s Matt McGovern contributed to this report.)