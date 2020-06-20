Austin-area H-E-B stores will require all customers to wear masks starting Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting Monday, all H-E-B stores in the city of Austin, as well as Travis and Hays Counties will require customers to wear masks or face coverings.

The requirement will comply with local orders for all businesses to require anyone who enters to wear a mask.

“H-E-B fully supports our local government officials and their dedication to keeping the health and safety of residents a top priority,” an H-E-B spokesperson said in a statement.

The grocery chain will offer free masks to customers who don’t have one and are unaware of the new mandate during the first few days of the transition.

H-E-B says up to this point, only its employees and vendors have been required to wear masks in its stores.