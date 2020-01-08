Austin filmmaker will meet the now grown-up man he saw take first steps on found VHS tape from 1994

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It all started when Austin filmmaker Jim McKay bought an old VCR from a Cedar Park Goodwill.

Inside, he found an old VHS tape showing a baby’s first steps in 1994.

McKay took to social media in hopes he could return the tape to its rightful owners.

The search led McKay to find out that the baby in the video is now a man named TyRe Alexander — and he still lives in the Austin area.

On Wednesday, the two men will meet for the first time to hand over that tape. You can watch it live on the Today Show on KXAN.