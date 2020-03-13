Austin ISD cancels class Friday due to coronavirus concerns

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Independent School District canceled class Friday due to coronavirus concerns. As of 4:30 a.m., AISD is the only local school district to cancel classes Friday.

The school district is going on spring break next week.

The district says extending spring break is on the table but it has not made any decisions. They plan to continue to speak with the health department before making a final determination.

Austin ISD sent robocalls to 90,000 parents, students and staff. They also sent the following email to all parents.

In the interest of health safety in regard to our students and staff, AISD schools and offices will be closed Friday, March 13. District administration will continue to closely monitor the situation and provide operational updates, as necessary. Students, parents, and staff are urged to remain vigilant in their efforts to stay healthy. For the latest information and updates, please visit Austinisd.org. Thank you for your cooperation as we ensure that Austin ISD is safe and healthy. Austin ISD

Spring break camp cancellations

Some parents planning to send their kids to spring break camps next week will have to make adjustments, too.

The YMCA of Austin cancelled all of its programs happening at schools in Austin ISD, Hays CISD, Round Rock ISD and Manor ISD. The only camp that is still on is at the East Communities Y, and that program is already full, a spokesperson said.

The Thinkery, too, cancelled its spring break camps when it closed the children’s museum Friday through at least Sunday, March 22.

“As a hands-on learning environment that caters to children and families, we’re committed to operating in a responsible way that promotes a healthy community and adheres to the best advice of public health officials at the local, state, and national levels,” the museum’s CEO said.

Austin’s Parks and Recreation Department, meanwhile, is moving forward with all of its camps next week. The city operates programs at 14 facilities, and all are still going on as scheduled. Most of those programs are full, too.

This is a breaking news update. We are checking in with other school districts. This story will be updated as we get more information.