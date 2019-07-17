Austin jeweler has her work featured in new Beyonce music video

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Work from an Austin jeweler was recently featured in Beyonce’s music video for the song ‘Spirit’ from the upcoming remake of “The Lion King”.

Austin jeweler Nina Berenato was contacted two weeks ago about making 10 face masks for Beyonce’s video with only a day to complete the project. She took to Instagram Wednesday morning to share her excitement after seeing her work in the music video.

Nina Berenato began as a metalsmith apprentice in Brooklyn and her designs have been featured in Vogue and in outfits worn by Lady Gaga and Alicia Keys.

Watch Beyonce’s video for the new song Spirit below and see Nina’s face masks in action.