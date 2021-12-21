Austin police asking for help finding missing teenager

APD is looking for Javier Basoria. (APD photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Police Department needs help finding an 18-year-old who hasn’t been seen since Monday morning.

According to APD’s Missing Persons Unit, there is an immediate concern for Javier Basoria because of a medical condition. He was last seen at 8 a.m. Dec. 20 at a home in the 400 block of Chaparall Road. That’s just west of I-35 and south of William Cannon Drive.

Javier is described as a Hispanic male, 6’3”, 450 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone who sees him, or has information about where he may be, to call 911.

