Austin police fatally shoot man who held child amid standoff

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas say a police officer shot and killed a 21-year-old man who was holding two people hostage inside of an Austin home.

Police Chief Brian Manley says the man broke into the home Wednesday and held a woman and a 10-year-old boy hostage. Manley says a SWAT officer fatally shot the man as he held the child in front of him.

The boy and the woman weren’t injured. Authorities say the investigation is still in its early stages but they don’t believe there was any connection between the man and the two people he held hostage.