MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — An anonymous Manor resident claimed their $2 million Powerball prize after buying a winning ticket at a northwest Austin H-E-B.

The ticket was purchased at the H-E-B at 10710 Research Blvd. for the Nov. 12 drawing.

The ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (16-20-44-57-58), but not the red Powerball number that would’ve triggered a grand prize win.

Powerball Grand Prizes currently start at $20 million and rollover until the jackpot is won. Drawings are broadcast each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT.

Central Texas lotto wins

Central Texas has been lucky lately with several lotto wins. On Monday, a Liberty Hill resident claimed a $1 million prize after buying a ticket from a QuikTrip in Cedar Park.

On Nov. 15, an Austinite won $1 million from a scratch ticket bought in Elgin.

At the beginning of November, another Cedar Park convenience store sold a $1 million Powerball ticket, while another person took home $1 million after buying a ticket at a Round Rock business.