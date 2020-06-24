Austin’s top doctor says he’ll recommend city shut down soon if changes aren’t made now

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday afternoon, medical professionals from the Austin-Travis County area joined Dr. Mark Escott, Interim Health Authority, in a virtual event to urge residents and businesses to take the threat of COVID-19 seriously.

“If we don’t make significant change right now, if the situation doesn’t improve in the next week to two weeks — I’m going to have to make a recommendation to the mayor and the [Travis County] Judge that we shut down. And I don’t want to do that,” announced Escott during the meeting.

Escott was joined by doctors from Dell Medical School, Travis County Medical Society, Seton Medical Center and St. David’s Emergency Care, among others — all who echoed warnings that residents scale back on relaxed attitudes and and increase safety practices.

“Now is not the time to go to the bar,” warned Escott. “I wish it were. But it’s not.”

Escott’s warning of a possible second shut down comes on the heels of several weeks featuring record highs for new cases of COVID-19. On Tuesday, Travis County reported 257 new cases — giving the county 6,596 total cases. Of these cases 4,512 are considered recovered and 1,970 are considered active.

During the event, Escott explained Austin’s current situation as the city nears the end of its fourth month into a pandemic:

Average of 276 new cases per day

“Doubling time” dropping — which, means the time it takes for cases numbers to double is taking less time. The doctor says that the doubling time has dropped from 44 days for cases to double to 18 days for doubling

Occupied hospital beds have increased to over 200 in a “very short amount of time”

Escott also revealed a stark prediction.

“If things don’t change… by mid-July we’re going to exceed hospital capacity.” Dr. Mark Escott, APH Interim Health Director

As of Tuesday’s reporting, there are 236 total hospitalizations in Travis County, 94 people in the ICU and 34 patients on ventilators.

There have been 114 COVID-19-related deaths in Travis County.

THE LATEST: TRAVIS COUNTY CORONAVIRUS LIVE BLOG

Also on Tuesday, the state of Texas reported a record 5,489 new COVID-19 cases and 381 new hospitalizations — the 12th straight day of record hospitalizations.

Dr. Kirsten Nieto, Dell Children’s Pediatric Specialist, says that the increase in cases is due in large part to many in the community who have “abandoned” physical distancing measures.

“The new cases we’re seeing are because people are actively choosing to congregate and not wear masks. This choice is based on a false hope that because the Austin area has few deaths.” Dr. Kirsten Nieto, Dell Children’s Pediatric Specialist

Nieto explained that there are and can be long-reaching after-effects of COVID-19, saying that the recovery time is unusual for respiratory diseases. She says that most similar diseases take relatively short amounts of times to recover from, but COVID-19 can take weeks to months.

The increasing politicization of mask wearing and staying at home was also referenced during the meeting by Dr. Christopher Ziebell, US Acute Care Solutions Southwest Medical Director.

“I’ve had conversations with a lot of people that I’m close to who see masking as an attack on one’s personal liberties. I can understand that perspective. I also can understand that while you are free to do the wrong thing, you are also free to do the right thing.” Dr. Christopher Ziebell, US Acute Care Solution Southwest Medical Director

Escott rounded up the meeting by saying that with the July 4 holiday approaching, it’s likely that people will want to see family and friends to celebrate.

He explained that Austin is still at the point where gatherings should be limited to 10 or fewer people — if they’re held at all.

Escott explained: