Authorities ID body found in bayou as missing Houston girl

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say the body of a girl who was found in a Houston bayou last week is that of a 2-year-old who had been reported missing by her family.

Medical examiners in Houston on Sunday officially identified the body as Maliyah Bass.

A cause of death is pending. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo has said he suspects foul play was involved and authorities are approaching the case as a murder investigation.

No arrests have been made. During a vigil Saturday, Maliyah’s family and friends demanded justice for the girl.

Maliyah went missing Aug. 22 as she played in her apartment complex’s playground.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)