Authorities searching for missing, endangered man

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas – The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a missing and endangered man.

29-year-old Blake Edward Robinson is 5’11” and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. Robinson was last seen on November 25, near CR-443 at the Brazos River in southern Burleson County.

Authorities believe Robinson is in danger of death or serious bodily injury. If you have any information on Robinson’s whereabouts, you can contact the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office at 979-567-4343.

Source: Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley