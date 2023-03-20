TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A woman was booked into the Smith County Jail for abuse of the corpse of her newborn, authorities said.

According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to 18957 U.S. Highway 69 North near Tyler at around 7:20 p.m. on March 15 in reference to a deceased newborn baby at that location.

When they arrived, deputies said they were directed to the back yard where they reportedly saw “overturned mop bucket covering a lifeless newborn infant that was wrapped in a towel.”

At that time, deputies secured the area and called for assistance of investigators and the crime scene unit.

The mother, identified as Jazzlyn Cooper-Holmes, allegedly admitted to having the infant on March 12, wrapping the infant in a brown towel, placing the infant in a red bucket and putting the bucket outside behind the residence.

Smith County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Andy Dunklin arrived on scene and ordered an autopsy. The infant was then taken to Forensic Medical in Tyler for autopsy.

On March 16, investigators presented an arrest affidavit to Judge Taylor Heaton, who issued a warrant for Cooper-Holmes for the criminal offense of abuse of a corpse without legal authority with a bond set at $1,000,000.

On Saturday, March 18, Cooper-Holmes was arrested and taken to the Smith County Jail for the warrant.