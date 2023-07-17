Waco, TX (FOX 44) — Central Texas is under an excessive heat warning again and many of us are having car problems on the road.

AAA Central Texas representatives say the main roadside calls they’re getting from customers is for dead batteries and flat tires.

“We’re in what’s called blowout season. The summertime is typically a time where we see more tires blow out,” said AAA representative Daniel Armbruster.

Kish Complete Car Care Center general manager David Derosier says the extreme heat causes tire treads to fall off.

“Outer tread strips off the tire you see on the interstate from a lot of big trucks., but passenger cars, those tires fail in the same manner,” said Derosier.

Derosier says your tires can show warning signs before its too late.

“You’ll see a lot of small cracking in the tread of the tire. That will give you a sign that this tire is going to fail soon,” said Derosier.

Dead batteries are another problem.

“When it gets hot outside, the heat has an impact on the batteries. Fluids inside the battery causes it to evaporate, and that can lead to corrosion on the battery terminals and shorten the life of your battery,” said Armbruster.

Looking at external factors, Derosier says a car battery in Texas normally lasts 18 to 24 months.

Fluids and hoses are another task to check in the heat.

“Judge it by the feel of the hose, a hose that’s on the verge of failure will be very swell looking, and they’ll, for lack of a better word, will crunch in your hand as they get old and they’re starting to come apart internally,” said Derosier.

Armbruster adds how the extreme heat plays a factor in car parts deteriorating and to always be proactive.

“Pop open the hood, take a look under your hood, check those belts and hoses, make sure that they’re in good condition,” said Armbruster.

Derosier says its best to get a bumper to bumper car check if you have any doubts before getting on the road.