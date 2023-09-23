HOBBS, N.M. — The City of Hobbs said in a press release a baby was found “safe and sound” by the city’s fire department on Saturday.

According to the release, the HFD’s B shift found the child after the safety alarm notified them. The baby was taken to Hobbs Covenant Hospital to be examined and receive proper medical treatment. The release stressed the baby was ” found to be healthy and well cared for.”

Hobbs City Manager Manny Gomez said, “a miracle happened in Hobbs today .”

This comes a little more than a week after a baby was found dead in the bathroom of a teenage patient’s room on September 14.