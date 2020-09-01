Baby in stable condition after being found abandoned in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the mom of a baby who was left in a north Austin neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Austin police say it happened around 7:36 a.m. in the 11700 block of Rotherham Drive. That’s near Dessau Road and the Copperfield Nature Trail in north Austin.

Officers and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a welfare check call in the area. Someone was on their early morning walk when they heard a small child crying near the community mailboxes, according to APD.

The person went over to the mailboxes and found a newborn child lying on the ground, APD says. That’s when they called 911.

The baby was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, APD says. Because of the medical information found from the baby, police say they have concerns for the health and well-being of the mother.

Austin police are asking anyone with information about the mom or incident to call APD’s Child Abuse Tip Line at (512) 974-6880 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS.

Austin police are expected to give an update on the case at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Center for Child Protection on FM 969.

