AUSTIN (KXAN) — A baby girl who went missing 40 years ago after her parents were found dead in a wooded area in Houston was found “alive and well,” according to a release from the Office of the Texas Attorney General.

Baby Holly is now 42 years old. Her parents, Tina Gail Linn Clouse and Harold Dean Clouse Jr, were victims of an apparent homicide in 1981 and couldn’t be identified at the time of their death. Holly was not found with her parents, the release said.

In 2021, Identifinders International used genetic genealogy to identify the bodies of the Florida couple, the release said.

The Linn and Clouse families searched for answers after they last heard from the family in 1980 and Identifinders International identified Tina and Dean Clouse last year.

Holly has been notified of her biological parents’ identities and has been in contact with her extended family, the release said.

“It was so exciting to see Holly. I was so happy to meet her for the first time. It is such a blessing to be reassured that she is alright and has had a good life. The whole family slept well last night,” Holly’s aunt Cheryl Clouse said in the release.

The investigation into the murders of Tina and Dean Clouse is ongoing. If anyone has information about their deaths, please contact the Texas Attorney General’s Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit at coldcaseunit@oag.texas.gov, the release said.

The cold case and missing persons investigation was done in collaboration with the Texas Attorney General’s Office Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit, the Lewisville Police Department, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the release said.