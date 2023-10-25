ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Fire Department has confirmed that three children died Tuesday night in a house fire. According to officials, one teenage girl, one young boy, and another young girl died as a result of the fire.

The fire occurred on the 500 block of South Cedar Avenue, south of West Second Street, on the night of October 24.

The parents of the children returned home and found the house on fire just after 10:00 p.m., RFD said.

“The father of the two children was able to find his children and the babysitter inside the house and bring each of them to the front door, where they were given to arriving firefighters,” a press release stated.

