Barber gives free haircuts to Albuquerque’s homeless

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is still the season of giving and one Los Lunas man is giving in his own way.

It’s no secret that downtown sees a lot of homeless people. Some people want to get away from that problem, but this barber is reaching out to them with his special skills.

For most people, a haircut is part of their routine. Others will let their hair grow out before their next trim. But for some, a haircut is the last thing on their mind.

With trimmers and scissors in hand and armed with a headlamp for when the sun goes down, Gabriel Vigil-Rascon’s barber’s shop is on the streets of downtown Albuquerque, serving the homeless.

“Okay, so you said one on the top, zero on the sides,” said Vigil-Rascon.

He’s been cutting hair for three years and he is a stylist with Maintenance Cuts, a mobile barbershop based out of Los Lunas. But Monday, he was outside in the chilly winter temps, giving free haircuts to anyone who needs one — transforming this parking lot near Second and Central into a barbershop.

Striking up conversations with the people who are often treated as outcasts.

“Those kinds of conversations, getting people to open up more, I like that,” said Vigil-Rascon. “I like being able to talk to them.”

And for these people who take a seat in Vigil-Rascon’s chair, this haircut is more than a haircut.

“A lot better than it did,” said Ricky, who just got his haircut.

“Do you see anything I need to fix?” asked Vigil-Rascon.

“Oh no, it’s too cold,” said Ricky.

For this barber, it’s his way of giving these people a personal experience.

“Barbering has brought me a lot of good things,” said Vigil-Rascon. “At the end of the day, we’re all people, so regardless of situation or circumstance we’re all part of this earth.”

This isn’t the first time Vigil-Rascon has done this in the streets of Albuquerque, and he said it won’t be the last.