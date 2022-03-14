BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Bastrop County Sheriff’s deputy was shot Sunday night at a gas station on State Highway 95, and multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for the suspect, the county sheriff said Monday morning.

Bastrop County Sheriff Maurice Cook said Deputy Sawyer Wilson’s vital signs are stable after taking two gunshots to the chest and one to the right forearm, shattering it. Cook said the deputy’s protective vest stopped the shots to the chest.

“The vest did what it was supposed to do,” Cook said.

Michael Stark, 33. (Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office photos)

Wilson is still in the hospital but is expected to be OK, Cook said. Wilson has been with the department for about two years.

The scene is at State Highway 95 and LBA Drive, outside the LBA Market. That’s about six miles north of State Highway 71. The shooting was reported at 10:36 p.m.

A search is on for the suspect, identified by Cook as Michael Stark, 33. Cook said Stark has a history of arrests and is known to the department. Cook believes he still has a weapon, and there’s a “pretty massive manhunt,” involving the Texas Department of Public Safety, Austin Police Department, Hays County Sheriff’s Office, La Grange Police Department along with several drones and a plane with thermal imaging technology to help search for heat signatures.

APD and Texas DPS had choppers in the air helping search for Stark. Cook said Stark has been arrested around 25 times.

A Bastrop County deputy was shot late Sunday night, and bullet holes were found in a building in Bastrop. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

“We’ve been searching all night for him,” Cook said. “We feel confident we will get him.” Cook also said Stark isn’t a threat to the public, but it “seems like he’s targeting law enforcement.”

There were bullet holes found in the building, and Cook said he doesn’t have an accurate count of how many shots were fired as of yet. He said investigators found multiple casings at the scene and are separating them to figure out how many shots were fired and by who.

Cook said since Stark ran from the gas station, a lack of a vehicle description is why a Blue Alert wasn’t sent. Stark left a previous scene in a pickup on Overhill Drive where he was “creating a disturbance.”