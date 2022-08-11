BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Multiple homes have been evacuated as emergency crews respond to a wildfire in Bastrop County Thursday evening.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said by 8:10 p.m. the fire, named the Pine Pond Fire, had grown to 250 acres, and is 10% contained. It started in the 580 block of Old Antioch Road. Its location is close to a fire called the Midnight Fire that happened last week.

After originally moving to the south/southeast, the fire is now moving west as of 7:05 p.m. Evacuations have been ordered for homes on Rolling Pines Drive, East Broken Tree Lane, and Agget Road. Some homes on Old Antioch Road, Turkey Trot Lane and Turkey Roose were also evacuated, according to the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management.

Anyone evacuating should call 512-521-3001 if they need help with lodging or livestock. Livestock that need to be evacuated can go the Bastrop show barn at Mayfest Park.

The Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management said dozers and hand crews are working on containment lines.

Firefighters are responding to a fire near Old Antioch Road in Bastrop County August 11, 2022. Photo: Mariano Garza/KXAN

Firefighters are responding to a fire near Old Antioch Road in Bastrop County August 11, 2022. Photo: Ron Clark

Multiple agencies were called to help, including the Texas A&M Forest Service.

KXAN will continue updating this story.